Conferenza sulla Rinuncia di Papa Benedetto XVI: Trascritto dei Interventi

Trascritto integro

BENVENUTI

di Frà Alexis Bugnolo, Editore del Blog, “From Rome”



Benvenuti tutti! Alla Conferenza sulla Rinuncia al Ministerium di Papa Benedetto XVI !

Prima di tutto, cominciamo con la Benedizione! — Padre Covens!

Inoltre, è una gioia per me comunicare a tutti voi la Benedizione, data a tutti noi che partecipiamo, da Sua Eccellenza René Henri Gracida, Vescovo Emerito della Diocesi di Corpus Christi, nello Stato di Texas, Stati Uniti d’America, che è tanto lieto che avvenga questa conferenza, anche se per motivi di salute non gli è stato possibile essere qui con noi stasera.

La Conferenza che cominciamo a svolgere, si divide in cinque parti:

Prima. L’ Introduzione, che riassume lo Stato Attuale della Questione

Seconda. L’Esposizione del Magistero di Papa Giovanni Paolo II sulla distinzione tra ministerium e munus

Terza. L’Esposizione del Magistero di Papa Bonifacio VIII sul rinunciare al papato, così come vigente nel Canone 332.2.,

Quarta. L’argomento canonico, che consiste nel sostenere che Papa Benedetto sia ancora il Successore di San Pietro.

Quinta. Alla fine di cui dedicheremo un certo tempo alle domande, cominciando a rispondere prima alle domande di Canonisti, poi a quelle del Clero della Chiesa di Roma, poi ai Teologi, poi ai fedeli, ed in ultimo dei giornalisti, che possano sempre fare domande anche dopo la Conferenza.

Introduzione: lo Stato attuale della Questione

Siamo qui insieme stasera per capire meglio quale sia la risposta giusta e canonica ad una questione di grandissimo rilievo per tutta la Chiesa Romana, per tutta la Chiesa Cattolica, e per tutta l’umanità.

Dico, “per tutta la Chiesa Romana” perché lungo il corso di tanti secoli la Chiesa Romana è sempre stata il centro della Cristianità, della Fede Ortodossa e Cattolica, condivisa in tutto il mondo da tutti i fedeli di Gesù cristo, come un pilastro stabile, sempre, ed anche durante tutte le crisi della Chiesa.

Dico, “per tutta la Chiesa Cattolica”, perché il principio, e fondamento, dell’unità della Chiesa è il papato romano, il Pontefice Romano, il Successore di San Pietro. Perciò conoscere chi sia il Successore di San Pietro è una necessità di Fede e di comunione.

Dico, “per tutta l’umanità”, perché in tempi come i nostri, nei quali è sorto un grandissimo complotto della mancina Sinistra per rovesciare l’umanità, la civiltà, la natura, e gli Stati e i Governi che si fondano su queste cose, il riconoscere la voce del vero Vicario di Cristo è una necessità immanente e trascendentale per risolvere e combattere le menzogne della nostra epoca.

Questa conferenza è presentata dal Comitato « Non praevalebunt », che prende il nome dalle Parole di Gesù Cristo, che sono la Sua promessa di protezione divina a San Pietro nella battaglia secolare contro le forze dell’Inferno. Il Comitato si è formato spontaneamente in seguito alla necessità di condividere con il pubblico i risultati di un’indagine canonica e teologica che è iniziata l’anno scorso, quando

La controversi sulla Rinuncia esiste da 6 anni

… l’eminente teologo vaticano ed ex membro della Congregazione per la Fede, Monsignor Nicola Bux, ha pubblicamente affermato che la questione della validità delle dimissioni di Papa Benedetto XVI andrebbe studiata, e precisamente per ciò che sembra essere un errore sostanziale, contenuto nell formula di rinuncia usata da Papa Benedetto XVI l’ 11 Febbraio 2013.

Il Mons. Bux non è stato l’unico a sollevare questo problema. In effetti, i dubbi sulla validità dell’atto di dimissioni sono stati evidenziati immediatamente dopo la notizia. Flavien Blanchon, un giornalista francese che lavora a Roma, ne scriveva appena 2 giorni dopo, citando un eminente studioso latino che aveva notato la presenza di errori contenuti nel testo della rinuncia, osservando che la presenza di qualsiasi errore, secondo la tradizione canonica, fosse da considerarsi causa di mancata deliberazione, con conseguente nullità dell’atto.

Un anno dopo Antonio Socci ha posto apertamente la questione. Le dimissioni potrebbero non essere valide, per mancanza di voglia, cioè della volontà interiore della quale poteva disporre Benedetto.

Nello stesso anno abbiamo il notevole studio di Padre Stefano Violi, Professore di diritto canonico presso l’Istituto teologico di Lugano, in Svizzera: ”La rinuncia di Papa Benedetto XVI tra storia , legge e consapevolezza” , 2014, un esame approfondito dell’argomento dal punto di vista del diritto canonico. Leggere questo contributo è obbligatorio per la ricca citazione tratta dalla storia canonica delle dimissioni papali e tuttavia, pur senza sollevare il problema dell’invalidità canonica dell’atto. Ma, questo studio di Padre Violi, nell’inquadrare la questione delle dimissioni sotto il profilo del ministero attivo, e non riguardo al munus, ha chiarito che la questione dell’Errore Sostanziale è un problema vero, presente nel testo, che riguarda dunque l’atto stesso.

Tuttavia 19 giugno 2016 Ann Barnhardt, dagli Stati Uniti, ha sollevato specificamente la questione del dubbio derivante dal canone 188 , che sottolinea come l’errore sostanziale, in qualsiasi caso, sia base idonea e sufficiente a sostanziare i motivi per una determinazione canonica nel senso dell’invalidità dell’atto.

Intervento, questo, successivo ai notevoli commenti del segretario personale di Papa Benedetto, del 20 maggio, ove si affermava che Benedetto occupasse ancora l’ufficio papale.

Ancora: Il blogger Sarmaticus, in Inghilterra, ha discusso la questione sollevata dalle parole di Ganswein il 5 agosto 2016, sottolineando il significato di ciò che l’arcivescovo aveva detto all’ Università Gregoriana, in un post intitolato: Il rasoio di Ockham trovare : Benedetto ancora papa , Francisco è un papa falso , la Chiesa universale versa in un stato di necessità sin dal 24 aprile 2005

Anche il Vescovo emerito del Corpus Domini, in Texas, negli Stati Uniti, ed ex membro dell’Opus Dei, Monsignore René Enri Gracida ha sollevato lo stesso dubbio, ed anche altri, sulla validità delle dimissioni. Sono a conoscenza che che il Vescovo abbia scritto a molti membri della Sacra Gerarchia e della Curia su queste questioni per sollecitare l’azione da intraprendere. (cf. abyssum.org : Suggerisci una dichiarazione pubblica di 12 cardinali prima di Bergoglio).

Secondo quanto riferito da Ann Barnhart, l’anno successivo, anche l’avvocato Chris Ferrara e la signora Anne Kreitzer nutrivano lo stesso dubbio. Lo storico Richard Cowden Guido ha detto la stessa cosa l’11 maggio 2017. Il famoso scittore italiano Antonio Socci , ha citato attentamente il Violi il 31 maggio 2017, ed anche lui ha condiviso e sostenuto la stessa tesi.

11 agosto 2017, in Sud America: lo spettacolo televisivo cattolico Café con Galat in un’edizione in lingua inglese ha discusso i motivi per i quali Papa Benedetto XVI rimane il vero papa. E’ stata sottolineata tanto la mancanza di libertà nell’atto quanto la questione relativa alla mancanza di conformità ex Canone 332 §2 in combinato disposto con Canone 188.

Un po’ prima del marzo 2018 padre Paul Kramer negli Stati Uniti ha ugualmente sostenuto la nullità delle dimissioni ex canone 188, per mancanza di conformità ex al canone 332 §2 , ove viene detto ministerium invece di munus.

Ancora: nel Maggio dell’anno scorso al più tardi, il Padre Juan Juárez Falcón in Spagna ha presentato la motivazione canonica dell’invalidità delle dimissioni sulla base dell’errore stanziale, in un articolo intitolato ” Due motivi gravi “. In coincidenza temporale anche Il Dr. José Alberto Villasana Munguía ha svolto le stesse considerazioni il 27 giugno, dal Messico.

Ed infine abbiamo Papa Benedetto XVI che ci offre un indizio di interpretazione autentica, anzi qualcosa di più, nelle sue lettere private al cardinale tedesco Brandmüller, pubblicate nell’estate del 2018, ove chiede apertamente suggerimenti riguardo alla maniera migliore di dimettersi, nel caso ciò non fosse già avvenuto nella maniera corretta.

Dunque sono tanti i cattolici di spicco a sostenere questo dubbio, e poiché il teologo Nicola Bux ha richiesto un’indagine su questo argomento, allora alcuni di noi hanno deciso di organizzare questa conferenza, affinché proprio durante il così detto Sinodo sull’Amazon i fedeli, i Cardinali, i Vescovi, i Sacerdoti e il clero della Chiesa Romana e Universale, insieme con i capi dello Stato e membri del Parlamento Italiano, possano avere una spiegazione esatta: di che cosa si tratta.

Il Boicottaggio della Stampa e la grande Menzogna

Ovviamente tanti di voi mi diranno di non aver mai sentito nessuno parlare su questo argomento. Ciò ha a che fare con il fraintendimento, grande, che è sorto subito dopo che Papa Benedetto ha annunciato la sua rinuncia al ministero.

Infatti la prima ad diffondere la notizia che il Papa avesse rinunciato è stata una giornalista che non era nemmeno presente … ma ha ascoltato l’atto su un display !

Dico della giornalista italiana Giovanna Chirri, una “pool reporter” dell’ ANSA, la nota agenzia di stampa italiana, la quale dopo aver tentato di parlare al Cardinale Sodano per telefono, e ricevuto poi il “via libera” dal Padre Lombardi, aveva pubblicato la falsa notizia che il Papa si era dimesso.

La quale giornalista ha affermato successivamente di capire perfettamente il Latino … e che a suo avviso la rinuncia era stata inequivocabile !

Sorprendentemente, la Chirri ha annunciato questa “notizia” via Twitter! Ecco lo storico tweet, sul quale l’intero mondo cattolico ha fondato e fonda tuttora la sua idea, che Benedetto si sia dimesso dal papato!

Giovanna Chirri @GiovannaChirri B16 si e’ dimesso. Lascia pontificato dal 28 febbraio

12:58 – 11 feb 2013

E così è stato, che le menti di tutti gli uomini siano state condizionate da questo tweet, a pensare che Papa Benedetto abbia rinunciato al munus petrinum e non al ministerium ricevuto dalle mani dei Cardinali.

Ma guardiamo l’orario del Tweet della Giovanna Chirri: le 12.58. L’annuncio di Papa Benedetto è stato letto tra 11,30 e le 11,40. Quindi il Chirri ha fatto il suo tweet entro un’ora, quasi, dalla conclusione del concistoro.

Quindi, dobbiamo chiederci questa sera: Dopo sei anni di critica e dubbi e dopo un anno di studio intenso, sia stato possibile … che la fretta di annunciare il valore canonico dell’atto enunciato nel testo di Non solum propter possa aver causato un errore enorme? E’ possibile una cosa simile?

Eppure noi stasera non vogliamo parlare delle intenzioni, o delle volontà, o dei sentimenti, o delle motivazioni. Queste cose restano nell’ambito soggettivo-psicologico, e niente hanno a che fare con il significato dell’atto. Al contrario: questa sera si prenderà in esame l’aspetto obbiettivo, quello che si completa e si esaurisce nel fatto, nella legge, e nel testo: quali siano le fonti ed i principi sicuramente rilevanti, sui quali non sia possibile dubitare, o speculare.

Infatti, questa sera è il desiderio del Comitato di parlare della Rinuncia in riguardo al Canone 332 §2, e in specifico, in riguardo alla condizione fondamentale di quel canone, la clausola iniziale condizionale che dice: Si contingat ut Romanus Pontifex muneri suo renuntiet, e di fare questo studio solamente nel senso determinato dal canone 17 che richiede che quando un dubbio sul significato della legge sorga, di aver ricorso ai canoni della Codice di Diritto canonico, alla tradizione canonica e alla mente del legislatore.

Quindi, essendo che questa clausola iniziale si compone da due parole latine: munus e renuntiare, consideriamo questa sera l’insegnamento magisteriale di Papa Giovanni Paolo II sul significato della parola latina munus, e quello di Papa Bonifacio VIII sul verbo latino renuntiare.

Dunque la conferenza di oggi vuol proprio ribattere al fraintendimento, che è ormai divenuto la Menzogna Grande della nostra epoca, che Papa Benedetto abbia rinunciato al papato, essendo che è proprio da questo fraintendimento, ed errore di interpretazione, che deriva l’appoggio politico, intellettuale, psicologico al papato di Jorge Mario Bergoglio, colui che, come dice la Storia, all’apparenza – ma soltanto all’apparenza – è stato eletto in un Conclave legittimo nel 2013. Perché, ecco la difficoltà! Andiamo al punto.

Se Papa Benedetto non ha rinunciato al Papato, ma solamente ad una parte del papato: Bergoglio non è mai stato Papa. E tutti i suoi atti mancano di ogni legittimità canonica.

Ed allora, senza prolungare ancora questa introduzione, voglio introdurre a voi il Pd. Auguste Dominique, Sacerdote Cattolico di origine belga, che ha ottenuto un Masters in Teologia con riferimento particolare alla Storia Ecclesiastica, dalla facoltà di Fribourg. Padre Auguste ci parlerà in lingua Francese sul tema del Magistero di Papa Giovanni Paolo II, il Grande, così come si è espresso nel Codice di Diritto canonico del 1983, che è il Codice delle leggi vigenti per tutta la Chiesa Romana e per tutta la Chiesa Cattolica di Rito Latino.

E Subito dopo il suo intervento, per coloro che non capiscano il Francese, farò io stesso un breve riassunto in Italiano.

Padre Covens! Grazie! Grazie tanto!

Munus and Ministerium: The Magisterium of Pope John Paul II

in the Code of Canon Law of 1983

di Padre Walter Covens, M.A: Theo. Universitè di Friburg

Tout d’abord, permettez-moi de dédicacer ma modeste contribution à cette conférence, que vous avez eu la bonté de venir écouter, à Eugenio Corecco, mon professeur de droit canonique à Fribourg, nommé par la suite évêque de Lugano le 5 juin 1986, consacré évêque par Mgr Schwery (qui m’avait ordonné prêtre le 28 août 1983), le 29 juin et mort prématurément le 1er mars 1995. En 1982, peu de temps avant la publication du nouveau Code de Droit Canonique, le professeur Corecco avait fait part de ses remarques critiques à Jean Paul II. Celui-ci l’a alors appelé à Rome pour faire partie de la Commission pour l’examen du Code avant sa publication, et, après celle-ci, pour faire partie de la Commission pour l’interprétation du CIC. Dans son introduction, Fr A. Bugnolo a mentionné Stefano Violi. Il fut l’élève de Libero Gerosa, lui-même élève d’Eugenio Corecco.

Lecture de l’Évangile de Jésus-Christ selon saint Jean, 13, 1-17

01 Avant la fête de la Pâque, sachant que l’heure était venue pour lui de passer de ce monde à son Père, Jésus, ayant aimé les siens qui étaient dans le monde, les aima jusqu’au bout. 02 Au cours du repas, alors que le diable a déjà mis dans le cœur de Judas, fils de Simon l’Iscariote, l’intention de le livrer, 03 Jésus, sachant que le Père a tout remis entre ses mains, qu’il est sorti de Dieu et qu’il s’en va vers Dieu, 04 se lève de table, dépose son vêtement, et prend un linge qu’il se noue à la ceinture ; 05 puis il verse de l’eau dans un bassin. Alors il se mit à laver les pieds des disciples et à les essuyer avec le linge qu’il avait à la ceinture. 06 Il arrive donc à Simon-Pierre, qui lui dit : « C’est toi, Seigneur, qui me laves les pieds ? » 07 Jésus lui répondit : « Ce que je veux faire, tu ne le sais pas maintenant ; plus tard tu comprendras. » 08 Pierre lui dit : « Tu ne me laveras pas les pieds ; non, jamais ! » Jésus lui répondit : « Si je ne te lave pas, tu n’auras pas de part avec moi. »a a 09 Simon-Pierre lui dit : « Alors, Seigneur, pas seulement les pieds, mais aussi les mains et la tête ! » 10 Jésus lui dit : « Quand on vient de prendre un bain, on n’a pas besoin de se laver, sinon les pieds : on est pur tout entier. Vous-mêmes, vous êtes purs, mais non pas tous. » 11 Il savait bien qui allait le livrer ; et c’est pourquoi il disait : « Vous n’êtes pas tous purs. » 12 Quand il leur eut lavé les pieds, il reprit son vêtement, se remit à table et leur dit : « Comprenez-vous ce que je viens de faire pour vous ? 13 Vous m’appelez “Maître” et “Seigneur”, et vous avez raison, car vraiment je le suis. 14 Si donc moi, le Seigneur et le Maître, je vous ai lavé les pieds, vous aussi, vous devez vous laver les pieds les uns aux autres. 15 C’est un exemple que je vous ai donné afin que vous fassiez, vous aussi, comme j’ai fait pour vous. 16 Amen, amen, je vous le dis : un serviteur n’est pas plus grand que son maître, ni un envoyé plus grand que celui qui l’envoie. 17 Sachant cela, heureux êtes-vous, si vous le faites.

Retenez ce passage. Nous y reviendrons à la fin de mon exposé.

Venons-en maintenant, sans autre préambule, au sujet qui nous occupe, et dont fr. Bugnolo vient de rappeler l’importance capitale, non seulement pour l’Église, mais pour le monde:

***

DECLARATIO du 11 février 2013

Fratres carissimi Non solum propter tres canonizationes ad hoc Consistorium vos convocavi, sed etiam ut vobis decisionem magni momenti pro Ecclesiae vita communicem. Conscientia mea iterum atque iterum coram Deo explorata ad cognitionem certam perveni vires meas ingravescente aetate non iam aptas esse ad munus Petrinum aeque administrandum. Bene conscius sum hoc munus secundum suam essentiam spiritualem non solum agendo et loquendo exsequi debere, sed non minus patiendo et orando. Attamen in mundo nostri temporis rapidis mutationibus subiecto et quaestionibus magni ponderis pro vita fidei perturbato ad navem Sancti Petri gubernandam et ad annuntiandum Evangelium etiam vigor quidam corporis et animae necessarius est, qui ultimis mensibus in me modo tali minuitur, ut incapacitatem meam ad ministerium mihi commissum bene administrandum agnoscere debeam. Quapropter bene conscius ponderis huius actus plena libertate declaro me ministerio Episcopi Romae, Successoris Sancti Petri, mihi per manus Cardinalium die 19 aprilis MMV commisso renuntiare ita ut a die 28 februarii MMXIII, hora 20, sedes Romae, sedes Sancti Petri vacet et Conclave ad eligendum novum Summum Pontificem ab his quibus competit convocandum esse. Fratres carissimi, ex toto corde gratias ago vobis pro omni amore et labore, quo mecum pondus ministerii mei portastis et veniam peto pro omnibus defectibus meis. Nunc autem Sanctam Dei Ecclesiam curae Summi eius Pastoris, Domini nostri Iesu Christi confidimus sanctamque eius Matrem Mariam imploramus, ut patribus Cardinalibus in eligendo novo Summo Pontifice materna sua bonitate assistat. Quod ad me attinet etiam in futuro vita orationi dedicata Sanctae Ecclesiae Dei toto ex corde servire velim. Ex Aedibus Vaticanis, die 10 mensis februarii MMXIII BENEDICTUS PP. XVI

***

Remarquons d’abord un élément de la plus haute importance et qui est passé largement inaperçu: c’est l’absence de toute référence au canon 332 $2. Benoît XVI ne le mentionne pas! C’est très étonnant, si l’on s’en tient à l’interprétation et la compréhension dominante de la Declaratio, selon laquelle Benoît XVI aurait renoncé au munus pétrinien, car c’est ce canon qui traite précisément de la renonciation du pape:

S’il arrive que le Pontife Romain renonce à sa charge, il est requis pour la validité que la renonciation soit faite librement et qu’elle soit dûment manifestée, mais non pas qu’elle soit acceptée par qui que ce soit.

Si contingat ut Romanus Pontifex muneri suo renuntiet, ad validitatem requiritur ut renuntiatio libere fiat et rite manifestetur, non vero ut a quopiam acceptetur.

Or, le canon 332 est le seul et unique canon qui traite de la renonciation du munus pétrinien. Il n’y en a pas d’autre!

Que s’est-il donc passé? La grand majorité des observateurs et des médias se sont empressés d’annoncer que Benoît XVI a décidé de renoncer à sa charge, puisque, disait-on, il l’a fait librement et qu’il l’a dûment manifesté… Oui…, sauf que ce qu’il a fait librement et dûment manifesté, ce n’est pas la renonciation au munus pétrinien, mais à son ministerium!

Il n’est pas nécessaire d’être un docteur en droit canonique pour comprendre qu’il y a en fait non pas deux mais trois conditions pour qu’un pape renonce validement au munus pétrinien: non seulement qu’il le fasse librement et qu’il le manifeste dûment, mais que ce qu’il fait librement et manifeste dûment, ce soit … la renonciation à son munus.

Pas besoin d’être un docteur en droit canonique pour se rendre compte qu’il y a un problème, disais-je. Permettez-moi de vous raconter un petit souvenir banal de mon enfance. Lors d’une rencontre du Chiro, un mouvement de jeunesse catholique en Flandre, l’on nous posait la question suivante: Que faut-il pour chauffer un litre de lait? Réponse des enfants: une casserole, du gaz et des allumettes. Faux, disait l’animateur! Il faut aussi un litre de lait! Nous n’étions que des enfants, mais nous avons tous ri, et nous avons tous compris.

Maintenant, la question que je vous pose, à vous, ce soir: Quelles sont les conditions pour qu’un pape renonce validement à son munus? Si à cette question vous répondez: qu’il le fasse librement et qu’il le manifeste dûment, je vous dis de même : C’est faux! Il faut qu’il renonce à son munus (et non pas à son ministerium)! Si vous avez une casserole, du gaz et des allumettes, en ayant, non pas un litre de lait, mais un litre d’eau, vous ne pourrez pas chauffer un litre de lait! Si un pape renonce librement à un ministerium, et qu’il le manifeste dûment, il n’a pas renoncé validement à son munus et il est toujours pape!

*

Évidemment, pour un Pape renoncer à son munus est un petit peu plus complexe que de chauffer un litre de lait. C’est entendu. Certains ont donc objecté que l’on peut très bien considérer que munus et ministerium sont des synonymes, et que donc, en renonçant au ministerium, Benoît XVI a renoncé au munus. Ou encore que si le munus pétrinien comprend plusieurs ministères, ces ministères ne peuvent pas être partagés par plusieurs personnes. Donc un pape qui renonce au ministerium renonce forcément au munus.

Mais le canon 17 du CIC dit:

Les lois ecclésiastiques doivent être comprises selon le sens propre des mots dans le texte et le contexte; si le sens demeure douteux et obscur, il faut recourir aux lieux parallèles s’il y en a, à la fin et aux circonstances de la loi, et à l’esprit du législateur.

Or, l’objection de ceux qui prétendent que munus et ministerium sont des synonymes ne trouve aucun appui, ni dans le code de droit canonique, ni dans la tradition canonique. Dans aucune partie du Code un ministerium n’est dit être un munus, ou un munus être un ministerium. Le canon 145 $1, par exemple, dit:

Un office ecclésiastique est toute charge stable par disposition divine ou ecclésiastique pour être exercée en vue d’une fin spirituelle.

Officium ecclesiasticum est quodlibet munus ordinatione sive divina sive ecclesiastica stabiliter constitutum in finem spiritualem exercendum.

Le commentaire de l’Université de Salamanque précise utilement:

Il existe donc une définition unique de l’office dans le présent Code de 1983, alors qu’on trouvait deux définitions de l’office dans le Code de 1917, cf. canon 145 (1917). Il n’est donc pas nécessaire qu’il y ait participation au pouvoir (elle l’était auparavant). En d’autres termes, la participation au pouvoir n’entre pas dans le concept de l’office, même si cette participation au pouvoir existe dans la plupart des offices.

À ce sujet, Stefano Violi observe à juste titre:

Lisant la renonciation sous l’optique de l’efficacité moderne, en effet, le ministre sacré est équivalent à l’administrateur délégué (le PDG) de la «Société Eglise» qui, quand il n’est plus en état, remet son mandat aux actionnaires: la renonciation, toujours considérée selon l’optique moderne, ferait sortir le Pape de la sphère du public, pour le faire retourner à sa vie privée. De telles logiques se concilient mal avec l’essence spirituelle du ministère spirituel, témoignée par Jean Paul II jusqu’à la mort. L’exemplum, ou le précédent autorisé du Bienheureux Jean Paul II qui, malgré son incapacité à gouverner, ne renonça pas à l’office, représentait précisément l’objection spirituelle la plus profonde à la renonciation.

En réalité, c’est justement la compréhension spirituelle du munus qui consent à Benoît XVI de fonder la légitimité de sa renonciation sans renier la choix de son prédécesseur: «Je suis bien conscient que ce ministère (…), de par son essence spirituelle, doit être accompli (exequendum) non seulement par les œuvres et par la parole, mais aussi, et pas moins, par la souffrance et par la prière».

C’est donc en tant que Successeur de Saint Pierre, et pas seulement comme personne privée, que Benoît XVI, non plus par la parole et par les oeuvres, mais par la souffrance et la prière, continue d’exercer le munus pétrinien que Notre Seigneur lui a confié.

***

Dans ce bref exposé, je me suis efforcé de donner un aperçu aussi simple que possible, à la portée de tous, de ce que j’ai pu lire dans les exposés d’éminents canonistes sur un sujet aussi délicat, important et controversé. N’oublions pas ce que rappelait le prof. Corecco et qui est que le fidèle moyen, qui manque totalement de formation canonique, est néanmoins le sujet du droit qui compte le plus dans l’Église. « Le salut des âmes doit toujours être dans l’Église la loi suprême (can. 1752).

***

Abordons maintenant un autre aspect important de la question de la validité de la renonciation de Benoît XVI: celle des langues et des traductions. Cet aspect est si important que je pense qu’il mériterait un article dans Babel (Revue Internationale de la Traduction, publiée par la FIT – Fédération Internationale des Traducteurs).

Quand j’ai entamé mes études de traducteur à Anvers, je n’ai malheureusement pas choisi l’Italien, mais il y a une phrase très concise (et intraduisible) en italien que tous les étudiants traducteurs de toutes les langues apprennent dans tous les pays du monde. Cette courte phrase est: TRADUTTORE TRADITORE. (Rendons ici hommage au génie de la langue italienne qui a donné plusieurs autres expressions du même type telles que « Chi disse donna disse danno » ou encore « Fratelli coltelli »…)

Tous les traducteurs sont donc des traîtres, bien malgré eux, bien sûr. Même saint Jérôme, leur saint patron, est un « traître ». C’est pourquoi sainte Thérèse de Lisieux disait qu’elle aurait aimé apprendre les langues bibliques.

Traduttore traditore… Depuis que j’ai appris cette expression il y a plus de quarante ans, je n’ai jamais rencontré d’exemple plus significatif qui la vérifie, non seulement parce que quand on doit traduire des textes d’une langue à une autre, il y a des trahisons inévitables, mais parce qu’il peut y avoir aussi des trahisons voulues. Pensons, par exemple à la traduction de la Bible par les Témoins de Jéhovah. Pensons aussi à la « traduction » que fait le serpent du Livre de la Genèse de la consigne donnée par le Seigneur à nos premiers parents dans le jardin d’Éden:

Gn 2, 16 Le Seigneur Dieu donna à l’homme cet ordre : « Tu peux manger les fruits de tous les arbres du jardin ; 17 mais l’arbre de la connaissance du bien et du mal, tu n’en mangeras pas ; car, le jour où tu en mangeras, tu mourras. »

Traduction du serpent:

Gn 3, 01 Le serpent était le plus rusé de tous les animaux des champs que le Seigneur Dieu avait faits. Il dit à la femme : « Alors, Dieu vous a vraiment dit : “Vous ne mangerez d’aucun arbre du jardin” ? »

Vous savez que la version latine du texte de la renonciation de Benoît XVI (la version qui fait foi), a été traduite officiellement en de nombreuses autres langues sur le site officiel du Saint-Siège http://w2.vatican.va/ Cela fait donc beaucoup de traductions et autant d’occasions de trahison, qu’elles soient inévitables ou voulues)! Sans pouvoir entrer dans tous les détails dans le cadre de ce bref exposé, voyons cela rapidement d’un peu plus près.

Dans toutes les traductions il se trouve deux erreurs, pour ne pas dire deux falsifications: une de vocabulaire, l’autre de syntaxe. On ne peut donc pas prétendre qu’il s’agit d’un hasard. Il est clair que l’on a délibérément mal traduit ce texte, et ceci dans toutes les langues vernaculaires, pour donner l’impression d’une parfaite conformité au CIC.

Pour faire bref, les erreurs sont les suivantes:

1. Dans toutes les traductions, la double occurrence du mot MUNUS , dans l’original latin, est dissimulée en traduisant MUNUS par le même mot que celui utilisé pour traduire le latine MINISTERIUM , qui apparaît trois fois dans le texte.

2. La syntaxe de la clause d’effet qui suit le verbe RENUNTIARE en latin a été modifiée pour donner l’impression de permettre une métonymie, alors que le latin ne permet pas cette syntaxe.

3. La syntaxe de la deuxième clause indépendante suivant le DECLARO a été modifiée pour la faire apparaître comme un ordre pour convoquer un conclave.

Puisque ces erreurs se trouvent dans toutes les traductions en langue vernaculaire, il apparaît clairement qu’elles ont été faites volontairement en vue de faire apparaître la renonciation de Benoît XVI comme conforme au can. 332 $2 du CIC.

En préparant cette partie de mon exposé m’est venu à l’esprit le passage de Gn 11:

Et le Seigneur dit: Ils sont un seul peuple, ils ont tous la même langue: s’ils commencent ainsi, rien ne les empêchera désormais de faire tout ce qu’ils décideront. Allons! descendons, et là, embrouillons leur langue: qu’ils ne se comprennent plus les uns les autres. »

***

Mais nous ne sommes pas encore au bout de nos peines, ni au bout de nos surprises. Je vous ai déjà rappelé que la version du fameux texte de la renonciation de Benoît XVI qui fait foi est la version latine. Eh bien, à la confusion générée par les traductions s’ajoute le fait étonnant que même dans ce texte latin, celui-là même qui fait (ou qui devrait faire) foi, il y a des fautes de latin (et, qu’en plus, le texte parlé – et enregistré – de la renonciation n’est pas identique au texte écrit, qui lui-même a subi des modifications par la suite)!

C’est ironiquement le philologue communiste (mais scientifiquement très réputé), Luciano Canfora, professeur à l’université de Bari, qui les a relevées dans le Corriere della Sera, sous le titre « Un exemple de latin moderne ». (Ici, le passage biblique qui m’est venu à l’esprit, c’est épisode de l’ânesse de Balaam en Nb 22)… Pas besoin d’avoir la foi pour s’apercevoir qu’il y a des fautes de latin. Pas besoin d’avoir la foi non plus pour constater que les traductions sont erronées.

Or, c’est un principe certain dans le droit canon traditionnel que tout rescrit, bref ou bulle du pape qui contient une faute de latin est nul. Saint Grégoire VII (Registrum 1.33) déclara nul un privilège accordé à un monastère par son prédécesseur Alexandre II, « en raison de la corruption de la latinité », qui constitue « un signe tout à fait évident ».

La décrétale Ad audientiam du pape Lucius III, qui figure dans le corps du droit canon (Décrétales de Grégoire IX) pose que « la fausse latinité invalide un rescrit du pape ». Le pape interdit de prêter foi à une lettre pontificale « puisqu’elle contient une faute de construction évidente ». La glose (dans le texte officiel corrigé publié sur ordre du pape Grégoire XIII en 1582) explique à ce propos qu’un rescrit du pape « ne doit contenir aucune faute », puisqu’il est « élaboré avec beaucoup de temps ».

Une faute de latin constitue une telle présomption de nullité qu’aucune preuve en sens contraire ne peut être admise.

Il est temps de conclure avec Stefano Voli, qui fait écho au passage de saint Jean que je vous ai lu au début:

La renonciation limitée à l’exercice actif du munus constitue la nouveauté absolue de la renonciation de Benoît XVI. En fondement juridique de son choix, alors, on ne trouve pas le canon 332 $2 qui règlemente un cas d’espèce de renonciation différent de celle prononcée par Benoît XVI. Le fondement théologico-juridique est la plenitudo potestatis sanctionnée par le canon 331:

L’Évêque de l’Église de Rome, en qui demeure la charge que le Seigneur a donnée d’une manière singulière à Pierre, premier des Apôtres, et qui doit être transmise à ses successeurs, est le chef du Collège des Évêques, Vicaire du Christ et Pasteur de l’Église tout entière sur cette terre; c’est pourquoi il possède dans l’Église, en vertu de sa charge, le pouvoir ordinaire, suprême, plénier, immédiat et universel qu’il peut toujours exercer librement.

Dans le faisceau des pouvoirs inhérents à l’Office est inclus aussi le pouvoir privatif, c’est-à-dire la faculté libre, impartageable, de renoncer à tous les pouvoirs sans renoncer au munus.

Ayant pris conscience que ses forces n’étaient plus adaptées à l’administration du munus confié à lui, en un acte livre, Benoît XVI a exercé la plénitude de l’autorité, se privant de tous les pouvoirs inhérents à son Office, pour le bien de l’Église, sans toutefois abandonner le service de l’Église; ce service continue à travers l’exercice de la dimension plus éminemment spirituelle inhérente au munus à lui confié, auquel il n’a pas entendu renoncer.

L’acte suprême d’abnégation de soi pour le bien de l’Église constitue en réalité, de la part du Pape émérite, l’acte suprême de pouvoir placé en lui, ainsi que l’ultime acte solennel de son magistère.

Le munus spirituel, pour être pleinement accompli, peut comporter la renonciation à son administration: cette dernière ne détermine en aucune manière la renonciation à la mission inhérente à l’Office, mais en constitue l’accomplissement le plus vrai.

Avec le geste de la renonciation, Benoît a même incarné la forme la plus élevée du pouvoir dans l’Église, sur l’exemple de Celui qui, ayant tout le pouvoir dans ses mains, dépose ses vêtements, ne se démettant pas, mais portant à son accomplissement son office au service des hommes, c’est-à-dire notre salut.

Je vous remercie de m’avoir écouté.

Munus and Ministerium: A Textual Study of their Usage

in the Code of Canon Law of 1983

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The study of Canon Law is a recondite field for nearly everyone in the Church except Canon Lawyers. And even for Canon Lawyers, most of whom are prepared to work in the Marriage Tribunals of the Church, most of the Code of Canon Law is not frequently referred to.

However, when it comes to the problems of determining the validity of a canonical act, the expertise among Canon Lawyers becomes even more difficult to find, since the circumstances and problems in a single canonical act touch upon a great number of Canons of the Code of Canon Law, and thus require the profound knowledge and experience of years of problem solving to be readily recognized.

For this reason, though popularly many Catholics are amazed that after 6 years there can still be questions and doubts about the validity of the Act of Renunciation declared by Pope Benedict XVI on February 11, 2013, it actually is not so surprising when one knows just a little about the complexity of the problems presented by the document which contains that Act.

First of all, the Latin of the Act, which is the only official and canonical text, is rife with errors of Latin Grammar. All the translations of the Act which have ever been done, save for a few, cover those errors with a good deal of indulgence, because it is clear that whoever wrote the Latin was not so fluent in writing Latin as they thought, a thing only the experts at such an art can detect.

Even myself, who have translated thousands of pages of Latin into English, and whose expertise is more in making Latin intelligible as read, than in writing intelligible Latin according to the rules of Latin grammar can see this. However, we are not talking about literary indulgences when we speak of the canonical value or signification of a text.

For centuries it was a constant principle of interpretation, that if a canonical act in Latin contained errors it was not to be construed as valid, but had to be redone. Unfortunately for the Church, Cardinal Sodano and whatever Cardinals or Canonists examined the text of the Act prior to the public announcement of its signification utterly failed on this point, as will be seen during this conference.

This is because if there are multiple errors or any error, the Cardinal was allowed and even obliged under canons 40 and 41 to ask that the text be corrected.

This evening, however, we are not going to talk about the lack of good Latinity in the text of the Act nor of the other errors which make the text unintelligible to fluent Latinists who think like the Romans of Cicero’s day when they see Latin written, but rather, of the signification of Canon 332 §2, in its fundamental clause of condition, where it says in the Latin, Si contingat ut Romanus Pontifex muneri suo renuntiet, which in good English is, If it happen that the Roman Pontiff renounce his munus….

The entire condition for a Papal Renunciation of Office in the Code of Canon Law promulgated by Pope John Paul II is founded on this first clause of Canon 332 §2. It behooves us, therefore, when any say that the Renunciation was valid or invalid, to first read this Canon and understand when a renunciation takes place and when it does not take place.

For this purpose, in this first intervention at this Conference, I will speak about the meaning of the two words, Munus and Ministerium, in the Code of Canon Law. I will speak of both, because, in Canon 332 §2 Pope John Paul II wrote munus and in the Act of Renunciation, Pope Benedict XVI renounced ministerium.

This study is not an idle one, or even only of academic interest. It is required by Canon Law, because in Canon 17, it says, that when there arises a doubt about the signification of a canon, one is to have recourse to the Code of Canon Law, the sources of canonical tradition and the Mind of the Legislator (Pope John Paul II) in determining the authentic meaning.

According to Canon 17 the words of Canoon 332 §2, therefore, are to be understood properly. Therefore, let us examine the Code to see what is the proper meaning of the words munus and ministerium.

Ministerium in the Code of Canon Law

This study is something everyone with the Internet can do. Because there exists an indexed copy of the Latin text of the Code on line at Intratext.com. In the Alphabetic index of which one can find hyperlinked, all the words found in the Code, in their different Latin forms.

For the word Ministerium, there are 6 forms found: Ministeria, Ministerii, Ministeriis, Ministerio, Ministeriorum, Ministerium. Respectively they occur 7, 13, 3, 17, 3, 25 times each in the Code.

Let us take a look at each, briefly.

Ministeria:

The Nominative and Accusative Plural: Occurs 7 times. In canons 230, 232, 233, 237, 385, 611 and 1035. Each of these refer to one or more of the sacred ministries or services exercised during the Divine Liturgy, whether by priests, lectors, acolytes etc..

Ministerii:

The Genitive. Occurs 13 times. In canons 233 twice, 276, 278, 519, 551, 756, 759, 1370, 1373, 1375 1389, 1548. These refer to the sacred service (canons 233, in canon 271 §2, 1, to the duties of the pastoral ministry (ministerii pastoralis officia as in canon 276, 278 or 551) which sanctify the priest, and specifically in relation to munus in several canons:

In Canon 519, where it says of the duties of the Pastor of a Parish:

Can. 519 – Parochus est pastor proprius paroeciae sibi commissae, cura pastorali communitatis sibi concreditae fungens sub auctoritate Episcopi dioecesani, cuius in partem ministerii Christi vocatus est, ut pro eadem communitate munera exsequatur docendi, sanctificandi et regendi, cooperantibus etiam aliis presbyteris vel diaconis atque operam conferentibus christifidelibus laicis, ad normam iuris.

Which in English is:

Canon 519: The parish priest is the pastor of the parish assigned to him, exercising (fungens) the pastoral care of the community entrusted to him under the authority of the Diocesan Bishop, in a portion of whose ministry in Christ (in partem ministerii Chirsti) he has been called, so that he might execute (exsequatur) the munera of teaching, sanctifying and ruling for the same community, with the cooperation also of the other priests and/or deacons and faithful laity assisting in the work, according to the norm of law.

Let us note, first of all, that here the Code distinguishes between the munera of teaching, santifying and ruling from the entire ministry of Christ a part of which is shared by the Bishop.

And again in Canon 756, when it speaks of the munus of announcing the Gospel, it says, after speaking of the duty of the Roman Pontiff in this regard in conjunction with the College of Bishops:

756 § 2. Quoad Ecclesiam particularem sibi concreditam illud munus exercent singuli Episcopi, qui quidem totius ministerii verbi in eadem sunt moderatores; quandoque vero aliqui Episcopi coniunctim illud explent quoad diversas simul Ecclesias, ad normam iuris.

Which in English is:

756 §2 In regard to the particular Church entrusted to him, every Bishop, who is indeed the moderater of the whole ministry of the word to it, exercises (exercent) this munus; but also when any Bishop fulfills that conjointly in regard to the diverse Churches, according to the norm of law.

Let us note here simply that the Code distinguishes between the exercise of a munus and the ministerium of preaching the word.

Again in canon 759, ministerii is used regarding the preaching of the word. In Canon 1370 it is used in reference to the contempt of ecclesiastical power or ministry. In canon 1373, it is spoken of in regard the an act of ecclesiastical power or ministry. In canon 1548 in regard to the exercise of the sacred ministry of the clergy.

In canon 1389, it is spoken of in the context of power, munus and ministry. Let us take a closer look:

Can. 1389 – § 1. Ecclesiastica potestate vel munere abutens pro actus vel omissionis gravitate puniatur, non exclusa officii privatione, nisi in eum abusum iam poena sit lege vel praecepto constituta. 2. Qui vero, ex culpabili neglegentia, ecclesiasticae potestatis vel ministerii vel muneris actum illegitime cum damno alieno ponit vel omittit, iusta poena puniatur.

Which in English is:

Canon 1389 §1 Let the one abusing Ecclesiastical power and/or munus be punished in proportion to the gravity of the act and/or omission, not excluding privation of office, unless for that abuse there has already been established a punishment by law and/or precept.

2. However, Let him who, out of culpable negligence, illegitimately posits and/or omits an act of ecclesiastical power and/or ministry and/or of munus, with damage to another, be punished with a just punishment.

Let us note here that the Code in a penal precept distinguishes between: potestas, ministerium and munus. This implies that in at least one proper sense of each of these terms, they can be understood to signify something different or distinct from the other.

This finishes the study of the occurences of ministerii.

Ministeriis

The ablative and dative plural form. Occurs 3 times. In canons 274 and 674, where it refers to the sacred ministry of the priesthood and to the ministries exercised in parish life, respectively.

And in Canon 1331 §1, 3, where the one excommunicated is forbidden to exercise all ecclesiastical duties (officiis) and/or ministries and/or munera (muneribus) The Latin is:

Can. 1331 – § 1. Excommunicatus vetatur: 1 ullam habere participationem ministerialem in celebrandis Eucharistiae Sacrificio vel quibuslibet aliis cultus caerimoniis; 2 sacramenta vel sacramentalia celebrare et sacramenta recipere; 3 ecclesiasticis officiis vel ministeriis vel muneribus quibuslibet fungi vel actus regiminis ponere.

The English is:

Canon 1331 §1. An excommunicate is forbidden:

from having any ministerial participation in the celebrating of the Sacrifice of the Eucharist and/or in any other ceremonies of worship from celebrating the Sacraments and/or sacramentals and from receiving the Sacraments; from exercising (fungi) ecclesiastical officia and/or ministeria and/or munera and/or from positing acts of governance.

Let us note again, that the Code distinguishes in this negative precept the terms Officia, Ministeria and Munera. This means, very significantly, that in the Mind of the Legislator, there is a proper sense in which these terms can each be understood as excluding the other. All three are named to make the signification of the negative precept comprehensive of all possible significations.

Ministerio

The Ablative and Dative singular form. Occurs 17 times. Canons 252, 271, 281, 386 refer to the ministries exercised in the liturgy or apostolate. Canon 545 uses ministerio in reference to the pastoral ministry being proffered, 548 likewise in reference to the pastor of a parish, 559 likewise. Canon 713 refers to the priestly ministry, canons 757, 760 and 836 to the ministry of the word. Canon 899 to the priestly ministry of Christ. Canon 1036 speaks of the need a Bishop has to have knowledge that a candidate for ordination has a willingness to dedicate himself to the life long service which is the duty of orders.

Canon 1722, which has to deal with canonical trials, speaks again of the sacred ministerium, officium and munus exercised (arcere) of the one accused. Distinguishing all three terms to make a comprehensive statement of what can be interdicted by a penalty.

This far for the 17 instances of ministerio.

Ministeriorum

The genitive plural form. Occurs 3 times. In canon 230 in regard to the conferral of ministries of acolyte and lector upon laymen. In canon 499 in regard to having members of the Presbyteral Council of the Diocese include priests with a variety of ministries exercised all over the diocese. And in canon 1050, in regard to those to be ordained, that they have a document showing they have willingly accepted a live long ministry in sacred service.

And finally the Nominative Singular form.

MINISTERIUM

Of which there are 25 occurrences in the Code.

First and most significantly in Canon 41, the very canon that Cardinal Sodano had to act upon when examining the Act of Renunciation by Pope Benedict.

The Latin reads:

Can. 41 — Exsecutor actus administrativi cui committitur merum exsecutionis ministerium, exsecutionem huius actus denegare non potest, nisi manifesto appareat eundem actum esse nullum aut alia ex gravi causa sustineri non posse aut condiciones in ipso actu administrativo appositas non esse adimpletas; si tamen actus administrativi exsecutio adiunctorum personae aut loci ratione videatur inopportuna, exsecutor exsecutionem intermittat; quibus in casibus statim certiorem faciat auctoritatem quae actum edidit.

The English reads:

Canon 41: The executor of an administrative act to whom there has been committed the mere ministry (ministerium) of execution, cannot refuse execution of the act, unless the same act appears to be null from (something) manifest [manifesto] or cannot be sustained for any grave cause or the conditions in the administrative act itself do not seem to be able to have been fulfilled: however, if the execution of the administrative act seems inopportune by reason of place or adjoined persons, let the executor omit the execution; in which cases let him immediately bring the matter to the attention of (certiorem faciat) the authority which published the act.

Then, ministerium occurs again in canon 230, in reference to the ministry of the word, where officia is used in the sense of duties. In canon 245, in regard to the pastoral ministry and teaching missionaries the ministry. In Canon 249 again in regard to the pastoral ministry, in 255 in regard to the ministry of teaching, sanctifying etc.., in 256, 257, 271, 324 in regard to the sacred ministry of priests, in Canon 392 in regard to the ministries of the word. In Canon 509 in regard to the ministry exercised by the Canons of the Cathedral Chapter. In Canon 545 in regard to the parish ministry, in canon 533 in regard to the ministry exercised by a Vicar. In canons 618 and 654 in regard to the power received by religious superiors through the ministry of the Church. In Canon 1025, 1041, and 1051 to the usefulness of a candidate for orders for service (ministerium) to the Church. In Canon 1375 to those who exercise power and/or ecclesiastical ministry.

Ministerium occurs significantly in canon 1384, regard to the penalites a priest can incurr.

Can. 1384 – Qui, praeter casus, de quibus in cann. 1378-1383, sacerdotale munus vel aliud sacrum ministerium illegitime exsequitur, iusta poena puniri potest.

Which in English is:

Canon 1384 Who, besides the cases, concerning which in canons 1378 to 1383 the priestly munus and/or any other sacred ministerium is illegitimately executed, can be punished with a just punishment.

The Code explicitly distinguishes between munus and ministerium as entirely different and or distinct aspects of priestly being and action.

To finish off, the Code mentions Ministerium, again in Canon 1481 in regard to the ministry of lawyers, 1502 and 1634 to the ministry of judges, and in 1740 to ministry of the pastor of a parish.

This completes the entire citation of the Code on the word Ministry in all its Latin Forms, singular and plural.

In summation, we can see already that the Code distinguishes between proper senses of ministerium and munus, habitually throughout its canons and uses ministerium always for a service to be rendered by a layman, priest, Bishop, lawyer, judge or to or by the Church Herself. It never uses ministerium as an office or title or dignity or charge.

Munus in the Code of Canon Law

Munus is a very common term in the Code of Canon Law, occurring a total of 188 times.

The Latin forms which appear in the Code are Munus (77 times), Muneris (26 times), Muneri (2 times), Munere (48 times), Munera (20 times) Munerum (6 times) and Muneribus (9 times).

While the length of this conference does not me to cite them all, I will refer to the most important occurrences.

I will omit citing Canon 331, 333, 334 and 749, where speaking of the Papal Office, the code uses the words Munus. In no other canons does it speak of the Papal office per se, except in Canon 332 §2, which governs Papal renunciations, where it also uses munus.

But as to the proper sense of munus in the Code, let us look at the most significant usages:

First as regards predication, where the Mind of the Legislator indicates when any given proper sense of this term can be said to be a another term.

This occurs only once in canon 145, §1

Can. 145 – § 1. Officium ecclesiasticum est quodlibet munus ordinatione sive divina sive ecclesiastica stabiliter constitutum in finem spiritualem exercendum.

Which in English is:

Canon 145 § 1. An ecclesiastical office (officium) is any munus constituted by divine or ecclesiastical ordinance as to be exercised for a spiritual end.

Second, as regards the canons governing the events of Feb. 11, 2013, there is Canon 40, which Cardinal Sodano and his assistants had to refer to in the moments following the Consistory of Feb 11, 2013:

Can. 40 — Exsecutor alicuius actus administrativi invalide suo munere fungitur, antequam litteras receperit earumque authenticitatem et integritatem recognoverit, nisi praevia earundem notitia ad ipsum auctoritate eundem actum edentis transmissa fuerit.

In English:

Canon 40: The executor of any administrative act invalidly conducts his munus (suo munero), before he receives the document (letteras) and certifies (recognoverit) its integrity and authenticity, unless previous knowledge of it has been transmitted to him by the authority publishing the act itself.

Third, as regards to the distinction of munus and the fulfillment of a duty of office, there is Canon 1484, §1 in regard to the offices of Procurator and Advocate in a Tribunal of Eccleisastical Jurisdiction:

Can. 1484 – § 1. Procurator et advocatus antequam munus suscipiant, mandatum authenticum apud tribunal deponere debent.

Which in English is:

Canon 1484 §1. The procurator and advocate ought to deposit a copy of their authentic mandate with the Tribunal, before they undertake their munus.

Note here, significantly, that the Code associates the mandate to exercise an office with the undertaking of the munus (munus). Negatively, therefore, what is implied by this canon is that when one lays down his mandate, there is a renunciation of the munus.

Finally, in regard to possibile synonyms for munus, in the Code we have Canon 1331, §2, n. 4, which is one of the most significant in the entire code, as we shall see: There is forbidden the promotion of those who are excommunicated:

4 nequit valide consequi dignitatem, officium aliudve munus in Ecclesia

Which in English reads:

He cannot validly obtain a dignity, office and/or any munus in the Church.

If there was every any doubt about the Mind of the Legislator of the proper sense of terms in the Code of Canon law regarding what Munus means, this canon answers it by equating dignity, office and munus as things to which one cannot be promoted!

Note well, ministerium is not included in that list! thus Ministerium does not signify a dignity, office or munus!

This study of Munis and Ministerium in the Code thus concludes, for the lack of time. We have seen that the Code distinguishes clearly between the terms of officium, munus, ministerium, potestas and dignitas. It predicates officium of munus alone, It equates dignitas and munus and officium. It distinguishes between potestas and ministerium.

The only sane conclusion is, therefore, that munus and ministerium are distinct terms with different meanings. They cannot substitute for one another in any sentence in which their proper senses are employed. Munus can substitute for officium, when officium means that which regards a title or dignity or ecclesiastical office.

Thus in Canon 332 §2, where the Canon reads, Si contingat ut Romanus Pontifex muneri suo renuntiet. The Code is not speaking of ministerium, and if it is speaking of any other terms, it is speaking of a dignitas or officium. But the papal office is a dignitas, officium and a munus. thus Canon 332 §2 is using munus in its proper sense and referring to the papal office.

ONUS HONOR DIGNITAS

L’Insegnamento magisteriale di Papa Bonafacio VIII

vigente nel Canone 332 §2

di Frà Alexis Bugnolo

Benedetto Caetani, futuro papa Bonifacio VIII, nacque intorno al 1235 d.C. da un’antica famiglia romana. Studiò giurisprudenza all’Università di Bologna e prestò servizio nel governo pontificio durante la sua lunga carriera. Papa Martino IV lo creò Cardinale Diacono di San Nicola in Carcere nel 1281 d.C., e Papa Nicola IV Cardinale Sacerdote di San Martino in Montibus dieci anni dopo. Successe a Papa Celestino V nel 1294, dopo la sua rinuncia al papato. Il Caetani studiò la legge canonica in un’epoca in cui tale studio si limitava a radunare i canoni dell’antica Chiesa e quelli decretati in sinodi storici, e nel commentarli, per dedurre i principi generali idonei al giusto governo della Chiesa. Il suo decreto, Quoniam, deve essere visto in questa luce, come già risulta evidente nel testo.

Ci sono due motivi per papa Bonifacio nello scrivere Quoniam. Lo storico e l’ecclesiologico. Storicamente, in quanto eletto a seguito delle dimissioni di papa Celestino V, ed a causa della sua prematura scomparsa, poco dopo essere stato sequestrato da Bonifacio al Castello di Fumone, Bonifacio aveva buone ragioni per sancire nella Legge della Chiesa l’affermazione che un papa può dimettersi liberamente. In secondo luogo, ecclesiologicamente, Bonifacio voleva porre fine ai dubbi che turbinavano intorno alla natura dell’ufficio papale: se si trattasse di una vocazione, che potesse essere accettata e mai respinta, o piuttosto un ufficio nel senso di dovere o carica, ed in questo caso poter essere acquisita tanto quanto presa.

Wuindi, procediamo ad esaminare il decreto, Quoniam. Innanzitutto, per rispetto, il testo in Latino:

Papa Bonifacio VIII, Quoniam (Sexti Decretalium Liber. I, Tit. VII, chapter 1):

Quoniam aliqui curiosi disceptatores de his, quae non multum expediunt, et plura sapere, quam oporteat, contra doctrinam Apostoli, temere appetentes, in dubitationem sollicitam, an Romanus Pontifex (maxime cum se insufficientem agnoscit ad regendam universalem Ecclesiam, et summi Pontificatus onera supportanda) renunciare valeat Papatui, eiusque oneri, et honori, deducere minus provide videbantur: Celestinus Papa quintus praedecessor noster, dum eiusdem ecclesiae regimini praesidebat, volens super hoc haestitationis cuiuslibet materiam amputare, deliberatione habita cum suis fratribus Ecclesiae Romanae Cardinalibus (de quorum numero tunc eramus) de nostro, et ipsorum omnium concordi consilio et assensu, auctoritate Apostolica statuit, et decrevit: Romanum Pontificem posse libere resignare. Nos igitur ne statutum huiusmodi per ipsis cursum oblivioni dari aut dubitationem eandem in recidivam disceptionem ulterius deduci contingat: ipsum inter constitutiones alias, ad perpetuam rei memoriam, de fratrum nostrorum consilio duximus redigendum.

Una traduzione italiana:

Poiché alcuni dibattatori incuriositi da quelle cose, che non sono molto utili [non expendiunt], e desiderando sapere più di quanto sia opportuno, contro l’insegnamento dell’Apostolo (1 Tim. 6: 4), sembrano di aver suscitato meno cautamente un dubbio sollecito, se il Romano Pontefice (soprattutto quando si riconosce insufficiente a governare la Chiesa universale e a sostenere gli oneri [onera] del Pontificato Supremo) sia capace di rinunciare al Papato [Papatui], e al suo incarico [onere] e onore [honori]: Papa Celestino V, nostro predecessore, quando presiedette il governo della stessa Chiesa, volendo a sradicare la questione di qualsiasi esitazione in questo riguardo, avendo deliberato con i suoi fratelli, i Cardinali della Chiesa Romana (del cui numero eravamo allora), ha stabilito e ha decretato dalla (sua) Autorità Apostolica, con consiglio concorde e consenso di noi stessi e dello stesso: che il Romano Pontefice possa liberamente resignare [resignare]. Pertanto, che uno statuto di questo tipo, emanato attraverso gli stessi, non cada nell’oblio o lo stesso dubbio si presenti in un dibattito ripetuto: Noi giudichiamo che lo stesso deve essere registrato tra le altre costituzioni, ad perpetuam rei memoriam, (tratto) dal consiglio di nostro fratelli (cardinali).

(Mille grazie al dott. Cyrille Dounot, professore di giurisprudenza alla Facoltà di diritto e scienza scientifica, all’Università d’Alvernia, Francia, per aver reso il testo latino del decreto di Bonifacio, Quoniam (VI, 1, 7, 1), disponibile per me, dal Corpus Iuris Canonici , Vol II, Liber Sextus, Clementinae ed Extravagantes, cum glossis, Lyons, France, 1584, cols. 197-199.)

Nella sua forma Quoniam è un rescritto commemorativo, cioè un documento scritto che riporta quanto è stato detto e deciso dal suo predecessore, Papa Celestino V, in concistoro insieme ai Cardinali. L’autorità di papa Bonifacio di emettere il rescritto quindi è duplice: sia in quanto testimone oculare e partecipante alle discussioni sia, in quanto Romano Pontefice, aveva l’autorità di decidere in modo determinante su questioni di diritto canonico.

Mentre lo scopo principale di Bonifacio era semplicemente affermare il suo Magistero riguardo ad un aspetto preciso del potere papale, la questione del suo rescritto tocca la natura stessa dell’ufficio papale, come era stato concepita nelle menti di papa Celestino V e dei suoi cardinali: come un ufficio, come un dovere, come dignità. L’ufficio è quello del papato (papatus), un termine tardo medievale derivato dal famoso appellativo in uso all’indirizzo del Pontefice Romano, papa (in greco “papas”). Il dovere è una carica o un onere (onus): non solo un termine sobrio data la grandezza e l’importanza degli affari che il Papa deve condurre, ma anche un termine che implica che questo dovere è conferito dall’alto, un riferimento alla conferimento del’Ufficio, fatto dal Nostro Signore, in Matteo 16:18. Infine, l’ufficio papale è una dignità (onore), che distingue ed eleva chi accetta la sua elezione canonica, sopra tutti gli altri nella Chiesa.

Dal rescritto di Bonifacio, con il quale stabilisce Quoniam tra le Costituzioni Perpetue della Chiesa, possiamo vedere una riflessione diretta e fedele nel presente Codice di Diritto Canonico al Canone 332 §2, ove si definisce l’Ufficio Papale come un munus, si afferma che la rinuncia al munus è validamente effettuata quando il Papa agisce liberamente, e richiede la forma (substasntia) consistente un atto pubblico in senso forensico. Nella sua clausola finale, il Canone 332 §2 ribadisce che il potere relativo alla rinuncia risiede unicamente nell’ufficio papale, negando che la sua validità derivi da una accettazione dell’atto da parte di chiunque sia.

È chiaro, quindi, dall’insegnamento magisteriale di Papa Bonifacio VIII, che l’ufficio papale non è un servizio [ministerium], ma piuttosto una dignità, un incarico e un dovere unico, che in essere rinunciato deve essere rinunciato nella sua stessa natura secondo ciò che è. Da notare che ai tempi di Bonifacio anche coloro che dubitavano che un papa potesse avere un tale potere,affermavano proprio ciò, essere contestuale al dubbio, che sollevavano, vale a dire: se un papa potesse rinunciare al papato, alla sua carica e al suo onore.

Corrispettivamente: in quanto Papa Bonifacio afferma che un papa può rinunciare a queste cose, afferma che tutte e tre devono essere rinunciate per effettuare una rinuncia papale, dato che, affermando che il potere papale su queste si estende, afferma implicitamente che se il potere papale in cui consiste la rinuncia NON si è esteso su ciascuna di queste, la rinuncia non ha avuto luogo. Ciò deriva dalle regole della scienza logica, che insegna che ogni negazione di un termine deve riguardare e comprendere in sé, rigorosamente, l’intera estenzione – ambito categoriale inerente al termine.

Pertanto, poiché una rinuncia è una forma di negazione, una rinuncia al papato deve rinunciare all’ufficio, all’onere e alla dignità. Se si rinunciasse al solo esercizio dell’ufficio e si continuasse ad esercitare il ministero passivo, conservare la dignità di essere chiamato Santità, dare la Benedizione Apostolica, indossare gli abiti che solo il Papa può indossare, sarebbe chiaro le dimissioni non siano venute a realizzarsi. Perché non è alcuna una rinuncia a tutti i diritti, se non si rinunci a tutti i diritti.

Papa Bonifacio VIII da eminente giurista, che era, ovvia a questi problemi, che possono sorgere riguardo alla rinunci, usando la forma intransitiva del verbo latino resignare (da quale deriva l’italiano rassegnare), ciò è in Quoniam, nell’ultima affermazione riguardo al potere papale. Questo perché, a differenza di “renuntiare”, la parola latina “resignare” implica da sé la rinuncia all’ufficio e tutti i suoi diritti, essendo il suo significato originale è il dare un segno, un segnale o un sigillo che va all’indietro, annullando quello precedente che ha emanato o approvato qualcosa. Quindi in latino “resignare” ha il significato di annullare tutto, oltre dare le dimissioni, e ricorda i poteri investiti nell’ufficio di San Pietro, quando Nostro Signore disse: e qualunque cosa tu sciolga sulla terra… .

Il presente Codice di Diritto Canonico, impiegando il verbo renuntiare, richiede per forza del negativo — come abbiamo già visto — che l’oggetto dell’atto, munus, sia una parola piena, ricca di significato, e che racchiuda tutto ciò che è essenziale all’Ufficio Papale, per poter significare un atto di rinuncia dell’onere, dell’onore e della dignità. E lo splendore della latinità di coloro che prepararono il Nuovo Codice sotto Papa Giovanni Paolo II si evidenza in questa parola, “munus”, che significa sia dono [munus in latino significa dono, ed è usato nella Liturgia per i doni dei Magi], officio [canone 145 definisce ogni ufficio ecclesiastico come un munus], che carica [munus e onus in latino condividono questo significato], ed anche “ciò che edifica una persona“ [munire in latino significa costruire o fortificare].

A questo proposito, se si dovesse rinunciare all’Ufficio Papale con un termine che non è co-esteso a tutti e tre gli aspetti dell’ufficio papale, è chiaro che la rinuncia sarebbe incompleta e quindi di nessun effetto nella Legge. Infatti è proprio della nostra natura di creature umane, che la comprensione sia legata alle parole che usiamo per esprimerci; ed è ugualmente chiaro che se uno dovesse usare nella rinuncia, un altro termine, diverso da questo, con deliberatezza, le sue azioni conseguenti rispecchierebbero tanto quella rinuncia parziale che le dimissioni incomplete.

Questo dovrebbe essere ovvio per tutti, che abbia occhi per vedere.

Esiste dunque una logica interna al Canone 332 §2, ed una necessità incorporata nello stesso dal legislatore, il grande Papa Giovanni Paolo, che si basa sulla relazione delle parole latine munus e renuntiare, la cui relazione viene trasgredita, e violata, se si sceglie un diverso oggetto del verbo.

Ma è infatti questo è ciò che è successo. Il Papa Benedetto XVI, sia che mosso da una ispirazione, sia per errore, ha scelto di rinunciare al ministero che ha ricevuto dalle mani dei Cardinali, e non al papato in se stesso, come tutti sanno, coloro che abbiano hanno letto ”Non Solum Propter“ nell’originale latino: ha fatto una rinuncia al ministerium e non al munus.

Come il Padre ha appena spiegato nel suo intervento, la parola latina {ministerium, usata l’ 11 Febbraio 2013 da papa Benedetto} nel Codice di Diritto Canonico non ha né il valore né l’equivalenza di “ufficio ecclesiastico” ma solo di esercizio di esso, o riguardo alla disponibilità ad agire. Quindi, colui il quale fa una rinuncia al ministero ha rinunciato ad agire, e non all’onore, o all’ufficio. Forse si potrebbe dire che tale rinuncia è equivalente a una rinuncia a compiere gli oneri, ma in nessuno senso, che sia giusto, è rinuncia all’onore o all’ufficio.

Inoltre, il munus petrino come Onere, Onore e Dignitas replica in un certo modo i tre munera donati al Bambino Gesù in omaggio a colui che è Profeta, Prete e Ré, poiché come profeta, il successore di San Pietro ha il suo incarico a predicare il Vangelo di Gesù: come Prete o Romano Pontefice, ha l’onore che è prima di tutti gli altri, e come Ré o Papa, ha la dignità che è sopra tutti gli altri.

Quindi, ogni critica o analisi di una rinuncia papale deve tener presente che questo ufficio grandissimo viene non dai Cardinali, non dalla Chiesa, non dagli Apostoli, non dagli uomini, non dalla storia, ma dalla Bocca di Dio Vivente e Incarnato, che ha costretto Se Stesso in un modo meraviglioso a osservare i decreti di Papa Giovanni Paolo sui termini requisiti per una rinuncia papale. Perciò sembra ormai incredibile che i Cardinali e i Vescovi siano stati tanto imprudenti nel comprendere ed nell’intendere quell’atto come un atto di rinuncia al papato!

E perciò, adesso è possibile infine riunire insieme tutte queste considerazioni, in un sommario, ed intendere compiutamente dell’argomento canonico, tratto dai termini del Codice, che stabilisce con certezza che Papa Benedetto XVI è ancora il vero Successore di San Pietro con tutte i poteri e i privilegi papali, nella parte quarta di questa conferenza:

L’argomento canonico

dell’Associazione Veri Catholici

Prima di leggere l’argomento canonico, chiediamo 2 volontari italiani con il talento per la retorica di servire quali lettori dell’ argomento, che per facilità di comprensione è stato scritto in forma di dialogo socratico, in Italiano, e dunque ai fini di una buona resa è opportuna una pronuncia retta e chiara.

Una ultima premessa: si deve capire che l’argomento canonico evita 7 errori che ostacolano il giusto intendimento del valore canonico della rinuncia fatta da Papa Benedetto. Questi gli errori:

1) L’ignorare che l’atto è stato fatto in lingua latina è quindi è necessario esaminare il testo latino quale presupposto.

2) L’ignoranza della distinzione tra esse primum ed esse secundum, cioè in questo caso tra un officio ecclesiastico e il ministero che ne consegue in azione.

3) La mancanza di leggere il Canone 332 §2 secondo la norma di Canone 17 che richiede che ogni canone va letto secondo il senso proprio dei termini.

4) Che la parola equivalente alla latina munus, in tedesco è Amt non Dienst, e quindi la traduzione tedesca dell’atto non corrisponde al senso latino nella clausula centrale dell’atto.

5) Il non riconoscere che un atto di successione papale o petrino va esaminato con riferimento ai principi di ius testamentarie e non sotto i principi di ius contrattuale. E quindi la successione petrina non si presume per niente.

6) L’errore di interpretare un atto canonico secondo il suo contesto e non secondo la sua forma.

7) La mancanza dei collaboratori responsabili, intorno il Papa: di non chiedere che un testo contenente errori canonici fosse corretto, prima di qualsiasi annuncio pubblico sul suo valore o significato. Individuati questi errori, procediamo alla lettura dell’argomento canonico per la invalidità o la nullità assoluta della Rinuncia.

Attenzione! Quindi! Ecco l’argomento canonico, trattato dei documenti ecclesiastici la certezza dei quali è indiscutibile, e costruito con sillogismi validi che ci portano ad accettare una conclusione la certezza di cui è assoluta. Quindi, non si possa negare questo argomento senza negare proprio la ragione o la realtà.

SEGUE l’ARGOMENTO CANONICO (LINK al testo Italiano, qui)

