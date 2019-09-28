Conferenza sulla Rinuncia di Papa Benedetto: 21 Ottobre, Roma!
Comments Off on Conferenza sulla Rinuncia di Papa Benedetto: 21 Ottobre, Roma!September 28, 2019
Our Catholic Faith in Christ Jesus, Who said to St Peter, “Whatsoever you bind on earth, shall also be bound in Heaven!”, obliges us all to hold fast to the truth of Canon Law, promulgated by Pope John Paul II, which required that any Pope who wanted to resign the Papacy, resign the Petrine Office of Munus (cf. Canon 322 §2). Since Pope Benedict never did that, he remains the Only True Pope of the Catholic Church, the Only Successor of Saint Peter!
There has been a usurpation of the Papacy and coup d’etat with the conspiracy of so many Cardinals and Heads of State. — As Catholics we are therefore bound by a grave obligation to defend the cause of Pope Benedict and the truth of Christ’s teaching by urging the Roman Church to restore Benedict to the Apostolic Throne and recognize that Bergoglio is an Anti-Pope and False Prophet. Help us do this at Rome, by making a generous donation to make our work there possible! Press this button to donate!*
